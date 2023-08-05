Tottenham seal deal for ‘lightning-fast’ player who’s very keen on Spurs move

Tottenham Hotspur fans can potentially look forward to several pieces of news over the coming couple of days.

Spurs appear to be moving closer to a number of signings, but they’re also at risk of losing Harry Kane.

With the latter, that’s more a case of crossing that bridge when we come to it.

Sticking with the positive, Tottenham have reportedly struck a deal for one of their top defensive targets.

Multiple outlets have reported that Micky van de Ven is set to become a Spurs players in the coming days.

Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Sky Sports have claimed Tottenham are expected to pay an initial €30million which could rise to €50million.

That works out as around £25.9million up front and around £17.3million in add-ons for a total of £43.2million.

Sky Sports also reported that Van de Ven is “really keen” on the move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg provided an update later on in the day.

He said that Van de Ven “will join Spurs”, on a contract until 2028 or 2029, after “total agreement” with Wolfsburg.

Our view

It’s great to hear that Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Van de Ven.

Everything is pointing to this transfer going in the right direction, and hopefully it won’t be long before Spurs announce him.

Van de Ven is a top talent who’ll be a great addition to the Tottenham ranks.

He has been labelled an ‘extraordinary’ talent, boasting to his ‘lightning-fast‘ pace and superb ball-carrying abilities.

Van de Ven is also a powerhouse of a player, standing 6ft 4in and drawing comparisons with Virgil van Dijk.

If he can reinforce the Spurs defence the way Van Dijk reinforced the Liverpool defence, that would be outstanding.