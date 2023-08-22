Tottenham Hotspur are currently looking to bolster their attacking ranks in the latter stages of the transfer window.

Although Spurs have begun the season well, there’s certainly scope to bring in reinforcements up front after Harry Kane’s move.

Plenty of strikers have been linked with a move to Tottenham in recent weeks, including Lille star Jonathan David.

Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on the state of play involving Spurs and the Canada international.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, the transfer insider says Tottenham are fans of David.

However, Romano believes the price could prove a stumbling block for Spurs. The player apparently has a £51million valuation.

“Jonathan David, for example, is another player they appreciate,” Romano said.

“Very good striker, doing very well at Lille since a long time.

“Tottenham have been tracking him for a long time.

“They sent their scouts multiple times in France to keep an eye on Jonathan David to see his progress.

“The problem is the price because the feeling is that Jonathan David is worth something around €60m.”

Our view

Tottenham are coping without Kane for the time being. They’ve got a draw and a win on board this season so far.

However, over the course of a season, when you factor in injuries, suspensions and fatigue, it may not be sustainable.

With that in mind, Spurs really ought to bring in fresh legs in attack. And David would be a great shout for them.

The ‘elite‘ 23-year-old has been on fire during his time at Lille, scoring 24 goals in Ligue 1 last term.

Ligue 1‘s website described David as ‘one of Europe’s hottest goalscoring properties’ in 2022.

While £51million isn’t cheap, for a player of David’ calibre, potential and age, it seems about right.