Tottenham scout 'unbelievable' striker likened to Jermain Defoe











Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly set their sights on Roma and England striker Tammy Abraham.

On Monday, Gazzetta dello Sport wrote that Spurs are one of several clubs eyeing the 25-year-old.

Tottenham reportedly had scouts in attendance to see Abraham’s Roma take on AC Milan on Saturday.

Photo by Massimo Insabato ATPImages/Getty Images

As well as Spurs, the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain also had scouts there.

Gazzetta, via Sport Witness, claimed the ‘showcase was good’ for Abraham as clubs start circling.

Other clubs are also said to be in the race for the player alongside Tottenham, the Red Devils and PSG.

According to 90Min, the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich are also in pursuit.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are reportedly confident of bringing their former loanee back to Villa Park.

As per Gazzetta, Roma are apparently available to talk about a potential sale this summer.

However, the likes of Tottenham won’t be able to land Abraham for cheap.

The Giallorossi will reportedly only listen to bids corresponding to his €80million release clause (£70million) or over.

Our view

Abraham has enjoyed a great few seasons in the Italian capital under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho.

Since arriving from Chelsea, Abraham has registered 36 goals and 12 assists from just under 100 outings.

With Harry Kane’s future at Spurs uncertain, the North Londoners may have to look for replacements up front.

Abraham is heading into his prime years, is incredibly talented, and has considerable Premier League experience.

Photo by Ahmad Mora/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Jack Grealish previously described his former Villa teammate as ‘unbelievable’ after their time together at Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Leon Britton previously told talkSPORT that Abraham reminds him of a Tottenham icon.

“Tammy reminds me of Jermain in terms of the hunger to score goals,” he said in 2017.

“Sometimes players don’t want to do that, they will look to pass the ball.

“But Tammy just wants to get on the end of everything, he is very single-minded.”

Abraham seems like a good shout for Tottenham, but there’ll no doubt be a lot of competition for his services.