Tottenham Hotspur are one of the sides who had scouts in attendance to watch Benjamin Sesko as the striker scored a hat-trick for Red Bull Salzburg at the weekend, according to a report from 90min.

Sesko has been considered one of the most exciting forwards in Europe for a little while now. The 19-year-old has scored 22 goals in 68 games for the Austrian club in all competitions.

Photo by Jasmin Walter – FC Red Bull Salzburg/FC Red Bull Salzburg via Getty Images

He now has nine goals in the league this season. But a large chunk of those goals came at the weekend as he scored a hat-trick against Rapid Vienna.

Tottenham scout Benjamin Sesko

It seems that the treble could not have been better-timed.

Photo by Andreas Schaad – FC Red Bull Salzburg/FC Red Bull Salzburg via Getty Images

90min reports that scouts from a number of Premier League clubs were in attendance to watch Sesko, with Tottenham amongst them. Manchester United and West Ham were also represented.

Sesko is in an interesting position. As reported by 90min, he is set to join RB Leipzig in the summer. But it seems that several clubs are looking at the teenager for a future window. Leipzig, of course, have done some brilliant work when it comes to selling players on in recent years.

Tottenham are obviously wise to keep an eye on the best strikers around. Sooner or later, they are going to have an extremely difficult challenge on their hands. And that is replacing Harry Kane.

Obviously, they will hope that they do not need to worry about that for some time. But it would appear that Sesko is not going to be available for a little while anyway.

He is an ‘incredible‘ talent with a huge ceiling. And if the paths cross at the right time, he could potentially be a fantastic option to bring in as competition for Kane in the coming years.