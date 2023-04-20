Tottenham reportedly want to sign £30m player who Gareth Southgate has real doubts about











Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a surprise move for AC Milan star Fikayo Tomori this week – a player who Gareth Southgate reportedly has real doubts about.

Spurs face a huge summer ahead as they look to appoint a new permanent manager and determine the future of their talisman Harry Kane.

While the new manager will undoubtedly want to strengthen his side as he sees fit, Tottenham’s defence is likely to be a priority regardless of who ends up in the dugout.

Tottenham have conceded more goals than any other side in the top half of the Premier League this season.

That is partly what led to Antonio Conte’s departure as the Italian is renowned for coaching well-organised sides.

And The Daily Mail reports that Spurs could look to Fikayo Tomori to solve their defensive woes.

Photo by Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The 25-year-old has excelled at AC Milan after making the £30 million switch to the San Siro from Chelsea back in 2021.

Despite lifting a Scudetto and being recognised as the best defender in Italy last season, Tomori has had no real joy in his international career so far.

Gareth Southgate has stood by John Stones and Harry Maguire during his time as England boss. And it seems that could be down to doubts over Tomori’s ball-paying ability.

Southgate has doubts over Tomori

The Daily Mail reports that Southgate is believed to have ‘reservations’ over Tomori’s ability on the ball.

Tomori has been handed just three caps by Southgate since making his debut for England back in 2019.

He was even snubbed for the World Cup squad last year, with the likes of Conor Coady being selected over him.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Tomori has bounced back incredibly well from his England snub as he’s played a key role in helping AC Milan reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Of course, the Rossoneri knocked out Spurs along the way and Tomori was lauded for an exceptional performance against Harry Kane in the second-leg.

He would be an excellent addition to Tottenham’s backline, despite Southgate’s apparent concerns.

Spurs are in desperate need of top-quality defensive reinforcements and Tomori certainly fits the bill.

