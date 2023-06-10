Tottenham reportedly want the ‘best’ player at the World Cup in his position

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly set their sights on Morocco international and World Cup star Yassine Bounou.

According to Vamos Mi Sevilla FC, Spurs made the Europa League champions an offer for their goalkeeper.

Tottenham reportedly offered them Bryan Gil as well as ‘a small amount of money’ for Bounou.

Photo by Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, Sevilla reportedly rejected the Spurs offer, and want between £26m and £30m for their player.

Tottenham have a lot of work to do in the summer transfer window as they look to bounce back from last season.

The goalkeeping position is one Spurs must look at due to Hugo Lloris’ uncertain future.

He recently told Nice-Matin: “We are coming to an important moment, whether for the club or for me.

“It’s the end of an era. I have desires for other things, I will ask myself quietly to study what will be possible.”

Quality, trophies and experience

With Lloris’ contract expiring next term, Spurs need to find themselves a long-term successor.

Bounou is certainly a player worthy of taking the gloves from the 2018 World Cup winner at Tottenham.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant campaign this term, helping Sevilla in winning the Europa League title.

In addition, he helped Morocco reach the semi-finals of the Qatar World Cup.

Emiliano Martinez, who won the Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper award, named Bounou as the best keeper at the tournament.

Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

One potential sticking point for Tottenham is Bounou’s age. At 32, he’s only four years younger than Lloris.

If Spurs want a goalkeeper for the next decade, ideally they should get one in his mid-twenties.

Nonetheless, Bounou is a good shout in terms of his quality and experience. So we’ll see what happens in the coming weeks.