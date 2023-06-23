Tottenham reportedly set to sign ‘extraordinary’ Manchester United target

Incoming Tottenham Hotspur signing Guglielmo Vicario has reportedly been on the radar of Manchester United too.

According to 90Min, the Italian – who looks set to join Spurs – was watched by Red Devils scouts last season.

Tottenham have been looking for a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris, whose future at N17 is uncertain.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Man United still haven’t found an agreement over a new contract for David de Gea.

With that in mind, the Red Devils may have to enter the market to find a new first-choice goalkeeper.

As for Spurs, they are reportedly on the verge of landing Vicario in a deal worth around £16.3million.

Fabrizio Romano’s last Twitter update on the state of play said he’d be undergoing a medical at Tottenham on Sunday.

Our view

News of Vicario approaching a move to Tottenham has split the Spurs fanbase somewhat.

Some feel Tottenham have gone for the cheap option instead of splashing out on Brentford’s David Raya.

Others recall the last Serie A goalkeeper to try his luck at Spurs and enduring a largely fruitless spell.

However, what we’ve heard about Vicario so far seems to suggest he’s a quality goalkeeper.

The Italian is a great shot-stopper (as per this triple save from last term) and is also decent with his feet.

Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Last year, Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon said Vicario was doing “extraordinary” things at Empoli.

And now, reports suggesting Man United were looking at him is further testament to his quality.

Spurs may well have got themselves a gem. Let’s see how he fares in the coming weeks and months (if he signs).