The latest news suggests that Tottenham are ready to speed up their pursuit for Tosin Adarabioyo and make a bid for him.

Tottenham have been linked to the Premier League defender for a lot of the transfer window. He is apparently available for around £13million.

Now, new reports from Football.London suggest that Tottenham are ready to ‘launch a bid’. Apparently, the offer could happen as soon as this week.

The report also goes on to suggest that the club have a ‘strong interest’ in the Fulham defender. His contract expires next summer.

Fulham are hoping to pocket around £13million for Adarabioyo, per reports.

The Englishman has been lauded as an ‘exceptional‘ and ‘fast‘ defender. It’s great to see that Spurs have an interest in him this summer.

They definitely need to add more depth and quality to their defence. There were multiple matches last season, like the 6-1 defeat to Newcastle, where their current defenders capitulated.

These types of matches, which saw them concede the sixth most goals in the division, were a huge reason for the North London side finishing eighth.

With the Fulham centre-back 25 years-old, he still has some growth in him but can already play to a high Premier League level.

Adarabioyo would add some much-needed depth, but he is also good at passing out from the back. This is something massively important for new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs are already having a good summer transfer window and if they can add players like Adarabioyo it will make them a lot more stronger for next season.