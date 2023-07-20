Tottenham ready to battle Napoli for £30m striker – journalist

Tottenham are reportedly ready to battle multiple clubs for Serie A striker Beto during this summer transfer window according to Nathan Gissing.

Gissing, who writes for Italian website Gianluca Di Marzio, tweeted: “Understand Udinese striker Beto has interest from several clubs including Juventus, Fulham & Tottenham, who is expected to leave this summer.

“Napoli have also made two offers to date. Udinese want €35 million”

With reports suggesting that forward Harry Kane could leave Tottenham this summer, it is not shocking for the club to be linked to a striker.

The latest news around Spurs hunting for a new striker will no doubt fuel the rumours that club legend Kane could depart this summer.

Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Tottenham want Beto

The forward is 25 years-old and looks to be a good striker. At current club Udinese, Beto has managed to score 21 goals in 63 appearances.

With multiple clubs looking to sign him, he is definitely highly-rated. This is no shock following a good campaign in Italy last season.

Beto managed 10 goals in 33 appearances and also managed 11 goals in 28 appearances the season prior. With some top quality players around him like Spurs have, there is no doubt his tally could grow massively.

£30million also doesn’t seem like a bad price for the player who still has many years left of his career. He is still yet to reach his prime and could be worth a lot more in the future.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

The club definitely need to strengthen this summer. Richarlison only managed two goals in his first season and if Kane does stay, they need someone more prolific like Beto.

It is a big summer for the club and next season is huge. They have no European football next season so this could be an advantage for them to help get back into the top four.