Tottenham pulled the plug on late approach for ‘lightning-quick’ forward

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to seal a big deal before the transfer window shuts at 11pm BST.

Mokbel has reported that Brennan Johnson is now a Spurs player, with an announcement expected later tonight.

It caps off a good transfer window for Tottenham, who have bolstered their ranks considerably.

And with Harry Kane having left Spurs, it’s good to have another attacking reinforcement through the N17 doors.

Prior to Tottenham’s intense pursuit of Johnson, Tottenham were heavily linked with Gent’s Gift Orban.

All Nigeria Soccer has now reported that Spurs pulled the plug on a move for the Belgium-based striker as they opted to focus on Johnson instead.

‘The Lilywhites tested the waters regarding the signing of Orban, having opened a line of communication with the player’s camp,’ they wrote.

‘But did not firm up their interest by making an official bid to Gent.’

Orban is not a bad player, far from it. However, Johnson is Premier League proven and he’s a lot more likely to hit the ground running for Spurs than Orban.

That said, it’s worth seeing how the 21-year-old continues to fare over the coming months. If he continues to shine for Gent, who knows whether there could be a January move on the cards?

The 21-year-old has been deemed a ‘lightning-quick’ striker with ‘no shortage of desirable qualities for a forward’, and ‘one of Europe’s hottest football commodities‘.

Orban is certainly a player to watch and, further down the line, he’s likely to once again feature prominently with regards to transfer speculation.