Tottenham preparing a bid for ‘incredible’ 21-year-old talent who broke Mo Salah’s record

Tottenham have been linked with a move for an extremely talented attacking prospect and it looks like they are ready to make a move for him.

With Harry Kane gone, reports have been linking Tottenham with Gift Orban this summer transfer window. So far, they had an interest but were yet to make a move. Now, it looks like that has changed.

According to The Evening Standard, Spurs are expected to make a move for Orban before the transfer window slams shut.

The bid is being ‘readied’ for the player, who could be seen as a possible replacement for English international Kane who left for Bayern.

Photo by JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Tottenham preparing bid for Orban

In March, the 21 year-old managed to score a first-half hat-trick in the UEFA Europa Conference League in three minutes and 25 seconds.

This set a new record for the fastest hat-trick in UEFA club competitions. Salah was the record-holder beforehand when he managed to score three in six minutes and 12 seconds.

This emphasises the ‘incredible‘ talent the Nigerian forward possesses. In the Belgian league, Orban has been on top form ever since joining Gent.

In his 26 appearances for the club, the player has scored 25 goals. This is a truly amazing tally for someone so young and shows how prolific he is.

Photo by Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

Orban would be a great signing for Spurs. He would add some great attacking quality to the squad and he is also a young prospect so could be a key player for the club for many seasons.

More so, it has been reported that the young forward is available for around £23million. This seems like a really cheap price for an exciting prospect.