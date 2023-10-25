Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has given Ange Postecoglou something to think about ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s trip to Selhurst Park on Friday.

Spurs picked up a 2-0 win over Fulham on Monday night and Hojbjerg started for the first time in the Premier League this season.

The £15 million man replaced the suspended Yves Bissouma in the starting XI and made quite the impression in midfield.

Indeed, James Maddison labelled his display ‘absolutely outstanding’ and he could well be pushing to start once again on Friday.

Of course, Bissouma has been a standout performer for Tottenham this season and seems likely to come back into the side.

But after Pape Matar Sarr was forced off due to illness during the win over Fulham, we think Hojbjerg could take the 21-year-old’s spot on Friday.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham predicted XI for Crystal Palace clash

Ange Postecoglou is yet to make any changes to his backline and goalkeeper since the opening-day draw at Brentford.

It seems highly unlikely that he will switch anything up in that department for the trip to Selhurst Park.

Guglielmo Vicario continues to impress between the sticks, while Postecoglou has preferred a back four of Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie.

Udogie was forced off on Monday with a tight muscle, but The Standard’s Dan Kilpatrick claims a source inside Tottenham has indicated both Udogie and Sarr will be fine for Friday.

Yet, we think Postecoglou may opt to give Sarr a rest after Hojbjerg’s impressive display against Fulham.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

This would mean naming a midfield three of Bissouma, Hojbjerg and James Maddison, with Bissouma or the Dane playing as a No8 over Sarr.

As for the front three, Postecoglou faces a choice between Richarlison and Brennan Johnson for a spot on the left-hand side.

Son Heung-Min and Dejan Kulusevski have been mainstays so far this season and look set to continue in attack.

But in our view, the Aussie should stick with Richarlison on Friday after the Brazilian put in his best display of the season against Fulham.

This would also give Johnson more time to work his way back to full fitness after he only returned from a hamstring injury on Monday.

Here is the Tottenham predicted lineup for the clash with Crystal Palace in full.