Tottenham Hotspur are set for a grudge match against Chelsea on Monday evening and Ange Postecoglou faces some key selection decisions.

Spurs picked up a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace last time out and currently sit two points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Monday’s clash in North London will also see Mauricio Pochettino return to Tottenham after his controversial decision to join their rivals Chelsea.

The Blues are coming off the back of a 2-0 home defeat to Brentford in the league and Spurs will be looking to capitalise on their shaky start to the season.

Ans in our view, Ange Postecoglou should start Brennan Johnson over Richarlison on Monday evening.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Tottenham predicted XI for Chelsea clash

Postecoglou will face no headache when it comes to selecting his goalkeeper as Guglielmo Vicario has excelled this season.

Ben Davies replaced the injured Destiny Udogie in Tottenham’s win at Crystal Palace on Friday. But the time between games will hopefully give the Italian full-back enough time to get back to full fitness.

The rest of the backline is expected to stay the same, with Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro all in fine form.

Rodrigo Bentancur made a long-awaited return to action on Friday as he came off the bench late on at Selhurst Park.

Yet, we expect Postecoglou to stick with a midfield three of James Maddison, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

It’s no secret that Richarlison has largely struggled with confidence during his spell at Tottenham. The 26-year-old has operated off the left-hand side in recent weeks as Johnson works his way back to full fitness.

But after a bright cameo against Palace, we think Johnson should get the nod over the Brazilian on Monday.

The forward provided a brilliant assist from Son Heung-Min’s goal last time out and his ‘devastating’ pace could be useful against Chelsea’s high defensive line.

Son will undoubtedly continue to lead the line for Spurs given his recent form in front of goal while Dejan Kulusevski has been a mainstay this season.

Here is the Tottenham predicted lineup for the Chelsea clash in full.