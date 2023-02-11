Tottenham predicted XI v Leicester: £180k-a-week star dropped, Porro decision made











Tottenham Hotspur will hope to make it four consecutive wins in all competitions when they head to Leicester City today.

Spurs have the chance to get back into the Premier League’s top four with victory over the Foxes, for a few hours at least.

Tottenham could potentially be boosted by the return of Antonio Conte to the dugout following surgery in Italy.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

However, Spurs will have to make at least two changes due to injury and suspension.

Hugo Lloris is out with a knee injury and Cristian Romero is suspended. Both players started last time out.

In addition, Yves Bissouma is also unavailable due to a stress fracture of his left ankle that requires surgery.

Forster, Sanchez and Sessegnon in?

Fraser Forster is the likeliest candidate to replace Lloris in between the Tottenham sticks.

Conte – or Cristian Stellini – then have a number of options at right-side centre-back.

The likeliest of those – and the one we think they’ll opt for – is Davinson Sanchez for Romero.

There has also been talk among fans of Emerson Royal going in at RCB and Pedro Porro coming in at RWB.

However, we feel this is too big a gamble at this stage.

Emerson would be playing in a new position at the same time as Porro would be making his debut.

The other alternative is for Emerson to drop out of the starting XI and Porro to take his place.

This isn’t unlikely but we feel it would be unfair on Emerson, who’s finally hitting form and could do with building on it.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

The other change we feel will take place is for Ryan Sessegnon to replace Ivan Perisic at left wing-back.

The £180,000-a-week veteran was one of the less impressive players against Manchester City last time out.

That’s three changes, with the rest of the XI unchanged from the win over Pep Guardiola’s side.

That means Eric Dier and Ben Davies would keep their places in the back three, and Emerson remains at RWB.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur doesn’t need changing.

The Dane is suspended against AC Milan in the Champions League anyway, so he’ll get an enforced rest.

And in attack, there’s no reason to replace Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane or Son Heung-min.

Tottenham predicted starting XI v Leicester (3-4-3): Forster; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son