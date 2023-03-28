Tottenham players were left annoyed after what Antonio Conte did following defeat to Sporting











Tottenham Hotspur players were reportedly left annoyed after their former boss Antonio Conte brought training forward the day after their 2-0 loss to Sporting Lisbon back in September.

Conte officially left Tottenham by mutual consent on Sunday evening after a 16-month spell in north London.

The Italian guided Spurs back into the Champions League last season, but struggled to build on a positive start to life at the club.

Spurs have regressed this season, despite the fact they find themselves in fourth. Of course, Conte launched a scathing attack on his players after the 3-3 draw at Southampton ten days ago, which ultimately led to his departure.

But it seems that Conte’s words after the result at St. Mary’s wasn’t the first time that he left his players frustrated.

Spurs players annoyed with Conte after Sporting defeat

The Daily Mail reports that Conte was furious after Spurs shipped two late goals against Sporting back in September.

In reaction to the defeat, the Italian brought forward the 2pm training session to 11am the following day.

The outlet notes that Tottenham’s players didn’t get back to London until the early hours of the morning, so his punishment ‘was not well received’ by the squad.

The relationship between Conte and the Tottenham players had clearly deteriorated during the current campaign.

There was a real togetherness about the side towards the end of last season, but their performances had undoubtedly regressed under the Italian this time out.

While Conte’s approach failed to get the best out of his attacking players, the Tottenham squad must shoulder some of the blame for his departure.

Spurs have hired three permanent managers since 2019 and none of them have lasted a full campaign in charge.

Of course, the likes of Conte, Nuno Espirito Santo and Jose Mourinho were all seen as bad fits for the job. But Tottenham’s players must also look inwards and reflect on why three managers have failed to last a full campaign in the dugout.

