Tottenham players have been hugely impressed by Ryan Mason











Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been hugely impressed with Ryan Mason, with The Athletic reporting that the 31-year-old’s influence has increased while Antonio Conte has been recovering.

Conte’s future at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium appears to have a major question mark hanging over it. The Athletic notes that his contract expires in the summer. And from the outside, it may make sense for the Italian to move on at the end of the campaign.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Finding his replacement if he does go is going to be a huge challenge. And Tottenham fans will be hoping that the club produce a masterstroke.

Tottenham players hugely impressed by Ryan Mason

One man who has done the job before is Mason. Of course, the Englishman stepped in when Jose Mourinho was sacked ahead of the 2021 Carabao Cup final.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Spurs’ season ended in underwhelming fashion during that campaign. But Mason’s efforts were rewarded. And Conte has had him in his coaching staff since his arrival.

The Athletic reports that Conte is a fan of the retired midfielder. And his influence has only grown while Conte has been back in Italy recovering from his recent surgery.

In fact, The Athletic reports that the Spurs players have been hugely impressed by Mason.

Does that mean that Tottenham should consider Mason if Conte goes? Yes, potentially. But it would be a real gamble to hand him the job at this stage of his career.

He clearly has a brilliant future ahead. But it would be a risk to hand him the role on a permanent basis before he has proved himself elsewhere.

Tottenham are in a tough spot this summer. They are well adrift of the top three in the Premier League. And the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea are only likely to improve from here.

Mason will surely be Tottenham manager at some stage if he continues to win admirers. But perhaps he does not quite have the authority Spurs potentially need as they look to navigate these current challenges.