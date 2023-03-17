Tottenham player may well be back from injury in first game after international break











Hugo Lloris may make his injury return for Tottenham in their first game back after the forthcoming international break.

That is according to the Athletic, who have offered an update on his injury comeback as Spurs approach two weeks off.

Tomorrow’s game against Southampton is their last match of March, and then their season resumes with a trip to Everton on April 3.

Lloris could be back for that game and Antonio Conte spoke about the Frenchman at his most recent press conference to boot.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

He said: Fraser (Forster) is playing very well. He’s showing to be a reliable player. First of all I want to underline that he’s a really, really good guy. I remember him when I was the coach of Juventus and we played Celtic in the Champions League. I remember really well because he impressed me to see him, the way to be a keeper.

“At the same time, for sure he’s a really good person, a positive person for the dressing room. I think he was a fantastic signing for the club, honestly. He’s showing that he deserves credit.

“Hugo is our keeper but before coming back he has to stay well. We don’t force the situation because I repeat Fraser is deserving to have credit and for this reason Hugo has to recover well.

“We don’t force the situation because it won’t be good for Hugo or us. We’re really happy with Fraser but at the same time when Hugo is ready he is our first keeper.”

Forster has deputised really well for Lloris, adding calmness to the back line and impressing with his distribution too.

The Frenchman was erratic before his injury enforced absence and that has to be one reason rumours have swirled linking Spurs with a new long-term goalkeeper this summer.

The goalkeeping situation will become clearer at Spurs over the summer, but for the time being, it seems the £12 million man will be back soon and back in the starting XI to boot.