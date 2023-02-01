Tottenham player has picked up an injury, he's expected to return this month











Tottenham Hotspur youngster Pape Matar Sarr has picked up an injury, with Football.London reporting that he’s expected to return this month.

Sarr had forced his way into Antonio Conte’s side last month after he took his opportunity while Rodrigo Bentancur was sidelined.

The 20-year-old was handed his full debut in the north London derby just over two weeks ago but he hasn’t featured since.

He was named amongst the substitutes when Tottenham suffered a 4-2 defeat at Manchester City. But eyebrows were raised when he wasn’t in the matchday squad for Spurs’ fourth round FA Cup clash against Preston North End.

The £14 million midfielder looked set to leave the club on loan at one point last month and his absence raised suspicions that he could be heading out the door. But it turns out that he has been recovering from an injury setback.

Sarr will return this month

Football.London reports that Sarr has missed recent games due to picking up a hip injury.

The outlet notes that he is expected to return to action early this month, which will be a boost for Conte.

Sarr had found chances hard to come by since returning from his loan spell at FC Metz, but he’s clearly impressed Conte behind the scenes at Hotspur Way.

Corriere dello Sport reported last month that the Italian had ‘repeatedly reiterated’ that he wanted to keep Sarr beyond yesterday’s deadline.

TBR View: Sarr would have benefitted from a loan

Conte has clearly got his wish as the club have kept hold of the youngster but he could have benefited massively from a Premier League loan.

You can see why Spurs kept him though, with just three other options for Conte in the middle of the park.

Sarr had also seemingly moved above Oliver Skipp in the pecking order before his injury, so he will be hoping to get more opportunities throughout the rest of the campaign.

