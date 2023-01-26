Tottenham player has completely changed his mind about Daniel Levy now - reporter











Harry Kane has now got past his frustration with Daniel Levy over his failed move to Manchester City in 2021.

That is what journalist Ben Jacobs has told the Done Deal show on YouTube, amid talk that the England captain may leave Tottenham this summer.

Jacobs says that Kane will stay at Tottenham into next season provided they get into the top four and secure Champions League football.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Kane has got over frustration with Levy

He said: “Harry Kane sees the Tottenham project as very exciting. He’d like to stay. It’s a completely different Harry Kane to when it looked like Man City, before Erling Haaland, may move for him.

“Back then Daniel Levy just wouldn’t negotiate. He said £200 million or go away and I think Harry Kane, even though it’s not true that he didn’t show up for training, was a little bit miffed that a player so loyal to the football club wasn’t at least allowed to engage.

“Whether internally or with Man City, to see the lay of the land and what the possibilities were. Since then it’s a new project at Tottenham, they have qualified for Champions League football, Kane is in excellent form and it’s never been true that he’s eyeing up a move to Bayern Munich and with Manchester United.

“Those talking about an £85 million move or more are projecting on what in all likelihood a new ownership (at United) are going to spend. So how can we say Man United are ready to pay £85 million for Kane, when we don’t even know who is going to be in charge? If Tottenham qualify for the Champions League, Harry Kane will stay at Spurs.”

Needed a win like that after a tough couple of results. Very proud to level Jimmy Greaves’ record just looking for one more to break it now! pic.twitter.com/wutoucU7tC — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 23, 2023

Kane is on the verge of breaking the all-time Tottenham goalscoring record and that underlines the loyalty he has shown the club so far.

That Manchester City avenue seems to have closed now, and that is the only guaranteed move to chase trophies he could have made within England.

United are currently ahead of Spurs in the race for the top four but plenty can change between now and the end of the season.