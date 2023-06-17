Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly close to tying Spurs academy prodigy Mikey Moore down to a new deal.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who took to Twitter on Friday with an update on the Tottenham talent.

Despite being just 15, Moore has really made a name for himself in the Spurs youth setup.

He has been a regular for the Tottenham Under-18s and has even featured for the Under-21s.

Obviously a young player with such talent and potential will have elite clubs circling in pursuit of his signature.

Indeed, Romano wrote on Twitter to say “many top European clubs” want Moore, who he called a “superstar”.

However, the transfer insider believes that Tottenham are “winning the race” to secure his services long-term.

Daniel Levy is doing “everything in his power” to ensure that Moore stays at Spurs, added Romano.

Our view

After such a troubling season for Tottenham, it’s good to hear more positive news and reports emerging.

Spurs needed some time to land a new manager, but Ange Postecoglou is now at the helm and he’s a quality coach.

Tottenham also seem to be closing in on the permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski, who has been a revelation at N17.

And if Spurs can tie Moore down to a long-term contract, then that’s cause for celebration too.

Alasdair Gold recently told the Gold and Guest Podcast that the teenager is “going to be such a player”.

Just the fact that Moore is already playing for the Under-21s is testament to his incredible talent and potential.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Imagine if he plays for the Under-21s permanently next season. And then, one or two years on, an EFL loan.

The sky’s the limit for Moore and it’ll be exciting to see how he continues to develop.