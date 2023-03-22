‘Tottenham officials told me’: Heung-Min Son says Spurs bosses absolutely love 58-year-old manager











Speaking in a press conference ahead of the international break, Heung-Min Son has been discussing Jurgen Klinsmann after the German was appointed as the new manager of South Korea.

In a rather strange career move, Klinsmann has been appointed as the new head coach of South Korea as they look to make the most of their talented core of stars.

This move has come from out of the blue, but Son is seemingly rather excited to work with Klinsmann, stating that he’s been told by people at Tottenham that the 58-year-old is an exceptional coach.

Son has had glowing reviews

The attacker shared what he’s heard from people within Spurs about Klinsmann.

“At Tottenham we still have people who spent time with coach Klinsmann back in his playing days and he has such as sterling reputation. I have only had brief conversations with him, but I could already tell he was a great man who cares so much about players. Tottenham officials told me we have an exceptional coach for South Korea and that only raised my expectations,” Son said.

Could be decent

Klinsmann becoming the South Korea manager is quite out there as an appointment, but there’s reason to believe that he could be a success.

South Korea have, of course, done brilliantly under European managers in the past – making the World Cup semi-finals under Gus Hiddink in 2002, and Klinsmann does have plenty of international pedigree.

He took Germany to within a few minutes of a World Cup final in 2006, while he led the USA to a CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2013 while also putting up a more than respectable display at the 2014 World Cup where they escaped the Group of Death that included Germany, Portugal and Ghana, while they also took Belgium to extra-time in the Round of 16.

Who knows? Perhaps is Klinsmann does well in this job he could be considered for a return to Spurs in a few years’ time. He clearly has fans within the club and he has said he’s open to taking the job in the past.

