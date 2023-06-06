Tottenham now told they should have hired 50-year-old manager over Ange Postecoglou











Richard Keys has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur should have hired Brendan Rodgers over Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham have announced Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach, with the Aussie putting pen to paper on a four-year deal.

Spurs had been linked with a long list of managers since Antonio Conte’s departure in March, with many high-profile names distancing themselves from the vacancy.

One name that Tottenham were reportedly considering was Brendan Rodgers, who left Leicester City in April after a miserable campaign.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

And Richard Keys has taken to Twitter to suggest that Spurs should have gone for the 50-year-old instead of Postecoglou.

Keys suggests Spurs should have hired Rodgers

Keys suggested that Rodgers would have been a better fit for Spurs than Postecoglou due to his track record in England.

Rodgers did a brilliant job with Leicester during his spell in the Midlands as he guided them to two fifth-placed finishes, as well as delivering an FA Cup.

But the Northern Irishman struggled during the latter stages of his stint at the King Power Stadium and parted ways with the Foxes during a relegation battle.

Undoubtedly, many Tottenham fans would have been happy with the appointment of Rodgers a couple of years ago. But after a disastrous season at Spurs, you get the feeling that they need a manager who will come in and give the place a lift.

In Postecoglou, Spurs are getting a manager who’s just delivered a domestic treble at Celtic and has gained plenty of admirers due to his front-foot style of football.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Of course, Rodgers’ sides also play a brand of football that could have quickly won the Spurs supporters over.

But there would have been doubts over whether he was ready to take such a big role after a disappointing end to his reign at Leicester.

Show all