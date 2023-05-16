Tottenham now talking to ‘world-class’ 38-year-old about becoming their new sporting director











Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly held talks with Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto over replacing Fabio Paratici.

That’s according to i Sport, who claim that Pinto is in the running to become Tottenham’s next director of football.

Spurs are facing a crucial summer as they look to replace both Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici, with the latter resigning from his role last month.

Paratici was hit with a worldwide ban from FIFA after his former club, Juventus, were found guilty of false accounting earlier this year.

Tottenham have already moved to bring in Scott Munn in a new role at the club as chief football officer. But it seems they are now lining up Paratici’s replacement ahead of the summer.

Tottenham have held talks with Pinto

According to the i, Tottenham have held talks with Pinto over becoming their next director of football.

The outlet notes that the 38-year-old is heading into the final year of his contract and has previously admitted his desire to work in England.

Pinto has been hailed as a ‘world-class’ sporting director and previously worked at Benfica before joining Roma back in 2021.

The Portuguese chief has worked alongside Jose Mourinho for the past couple of seasons, with Roma lifting the Europa Conference League title last time out.

Of course, they are also just one game away from reaching consecutive European finals as they travel to Bayer Leverkusen with a 1-0 lead in the Europa League semi-final this week.

Pinto built a reputation for identifying relatively unknown talents before selling them for huge fees during his time at Benfica. He’s used to working at clubs where he can’t spend freely, which could indicate that he’s an ideal fit for Spurs.

