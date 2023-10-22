Tottenham now scouting 20-year-old midfielder who’s been compared to Luka Modric

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been scouting talented Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra in recent weeks.

That’s according to 90 Min, with the outlet claiming that Spurs are among a host of Premier League sides keeping tabs on Guerra.

Tottenham have enjoyed a brilliant start to life under Ange Postecoglou and currently sit fourth in the Premier League, with the opportunity to go back to the top if they beat Fulham on Monday.

Postecoglou strengthened his side significantly over the summer, with the likes of James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario all making a huge impact since joining.

But the Aussie boss will undoubtedly be aiming to bolster his squad further in the upcoming transfer window as Tottenham are lacking quality depth at this moment in time.

And it seems they have been scouting Javi Guerra over the past few weeks.

Photo by Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Tottenham scouting Javi Guerra

90 Min reports that Tottenham have watched Guerra in action for Valencia in recent weeks.

Arsenal, West Ham and Newcastle United have also been scouting the 20-year-old.

It’s noted that all four clubs were recently in attendance for Spain Under-21s’ win over Scotland last month where Guerra played 45 minutes.

Manchester United and Barcelona are also keeping tabs on Guerra though, with the Red Devils making several visits to watch the midfielder this year.

Guerra is enjoying a real breakthrough season in La Liga after making 10 appearances last time out.

The youngster has netted three times and provided one assist in nine league appearances so far.

His impressive performances have even earned him comparisons to former Spurs midfielder Luka Modric.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Indeed, GiveMeSport notes that he is ‘in the mould’ of the Real Madrid star when he has the ball at his feet.

Spurs are lacking a back-up option for their star man James Maddison and there are concerns that there is no real replacement for the Englishman should he pick up an injury.

Guerra seems like the perfect understudy for Maddison due to his playmaking abilities and high ceiling.

Yet, it remains to be seen whether or not the Spaniard would be interested in a move to Spurs. He would likely be a backup option to Maddison and that may not be ideal for the youngster’s development.