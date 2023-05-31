Tottenham now reportedly want to sign 24-year-old who’s left Matt Doherty amazed by his ‘quality’











Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing a move for Leeds United star Tyler Adams, a player Matt Doherty has already admitted he loves watching.

It’s set to be a decisive summer for Tottenham as they bid to replace Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici.

Ryan Mason struggled to turn Spurs’ fortunes around as they missed out on European qualification for the first time since 2009.

And despite not having a permanent successor lined up, Spurs are pressing ahead with their plans for the summer transfer window.

Indeed, 90 Min reported yesterday that Tottenham are one of the many Premier League clubs eyeing a move for Tyler Adams.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

The 24-year-old was enjoying an impressive debut campaign in England before his season was brought to an abrupt end in March.

He starred for the USMNT at the World Cup last year and his display against England in the group stages particularly caught the eye.

His displays in Qatar even led to former Spurs defender Matt Doherty admitting he’s a huge fan of the midfielder.

Doherty amazed by Adams

Speaking to Tottenham’s official website back in November, Doherty heaped praise on Adams and admitted he enjoys watching him play.

“Obviously, Spurs players aside, I would say Tyler Adams, USA,” Doherty said. “I’ve been quite impressed with him since he came into the Premier League at Leeds.

“I thought he played well against us last time out, okay, he got sent off at the end, but every time I’ve watched him play for Leeds he’s looked energetic, competitive, good quality on the ball – a player who has stood out for me.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Of course, Doherty left Spurs on a free transfer shortly after praising Adams as he joined Atletico Madrid in January.

But the Irishman was spot on with his assessments of Adams.

The USMNT captain quickly settled into the Premier League after making the switch from RB Leipzig last summer.

It remains to be seen whether or not Spurs will look to bring in another defensive midfielder considering they have plenty of options in the position.

But if they do, Adams would be a brilliant option for them in the middle of the park.

