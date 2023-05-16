Tottenham now reportedly want to sign 21-year-old PL star who their scouts are annoyed they didn't spot sooner











Tottenham Hotspur are one of the sides reportedly interested in Gavin Bazunu following Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which suggests that the Republic of Ireland international is ready to leave St Mary’s after just one year.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Tottenham meanwhile, see Gavin Bazunu as one goalkeeper who could potentially succeed Hugo Lloris.

Tottenham back in for Bazunu

In some ways, it a surprise to hear Spurs want Bazunu. The 21-year-old is the worst-performing goalkeeper in the Premier League when it comes to his performance against his expected goals conceded (via FB Ref).

Photo by Isabelle Field/Southampton FC via Getty Images

He definitely appears to be one for the future. But Tottenham need Hugo Lloris’ replacement to hit the ground running – unless they are ready to stick by Fraser Forster for a little longer.

On the other hand however, it is not a shock that Tottenham are keen. It seems that he is a player who has been on their radar in the past.

In fact, The Athletic reported much earlier in the season that some staff at Spurs regretted the fact that they had not acted before Bazunu had moved to the south coast for £15 million.

The club then saw Bazunu as someone who could replace Lloris. So it would appear that his difficult year with the Saints has not put them off.

Clearly, Tottenham rate Bazunu extremely highly. But it would be a gamble to make a move at such a crucial moment for them as a club.

Lloris has been really poor for some time. But he will obviously still leave a massive void when he does move on. He has spent more than a decade in North London. And he is the club captain.

Bazunu meanwhile, is not yet the finished article. But perhaps Tottenham feel that the Saints’ relegation presents an opportunity that is simply too good to walk away from.