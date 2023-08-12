Tottenham Hotspur will look to regroup quickly and focus on the future after the sale of Harry Kane.

The Spurs academy graduate became a superstar at N17, registering 280 goals from 435 competitive outings.

However, Kane’s Tottenham chapter has come to an end, with a move to Bayern Munich now complete.

With Spurs making £86million up front from the Kane sale, they’ll be eager to reinvest properly and quickly.

The Times journalist Gary Jacob has now reported in the newspaper that Tottenham have three more signings in mind.

As well as a replacement for Kane, Spurs will apparently also focus on bringing in another centre-back and midfielder.

This is in wake of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s potential exit, the Dane having been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid.

Pretty much the only silver lining for Tottenham from the Kane sale is that they’ve got a hefty £86million up front that they can reinvest.

One report doing the rounds during the frantic latter stages of the Kane saga suggested the striker had been made a better offer by another club for next year.

Had that happened, the striker would’ve left Spurs for nothing in 12 months’ time. At least this way Tottenham get a hefty windfall.

This will help them reinforce their ranks further. And after last season, there’s certainly scope for Ange Postecoglou to bolster his squad even more.

Tottenham have done well in the transfer market this summer, bringing in several top players and talents.

Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison, Manor Solomon, Ashley Phillips, Alejo Veliz and Micky van de Ven have all joined.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks, but the likelihood that more signings come in through the N17 door is high.