Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly more likely to sign Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven than Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba.

That’s according to The Evening Standard, with the outlet claiming that Spurs are in advanced talks for Van de Ven.

Spurs seem to be closing in on finally delivering Ange Postecoglou a new centre-back after an exhaustive search.

Tottenham have been locked in talks with Wolfsburg for weeks, but Fabrizio Romano claims the Dutchman has agreed terms ahead of his proposed move to North London.

The club have seemingly been stuck deciding whether to opt for Van de Ven or Tapsoba. But a fresh report has suggested that Van de Ven is now the likelier signing of the pair.

Van de Ven more likely to sign for Spurs

Meanwhile, they remain in negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen over a move for Tapsoba.

Meanwhile, they remain in negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen over a move for Tapsoba.

It’s noted that Spurs could still snap up either of the Bundesliga duo, but Van de Ven is now the likelier signing.

The dream scenario for many Spurs fans would have been for the club to snap up both Van de Ven and Tapsoba.

But at this stage, it does seem as if it will be one of the two.

Nevertheless, Van de Ven will be an excellent addition to the Tottenham side and should shore up the left-hand side of their defence.

The 22-year-old established himself as a regular starter at Wolfsburg last season and impressed in the Bundesliga. He’s been labelled an ‘extraordinary’ talent due to his impressive pace and ball-carrying abilities.