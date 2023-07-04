Journalist Ed Aarons claims Tottenham Hotspur have enquired about the possibility of signing Red Bull Salzburg youngster Oscar Gloukh.

Aarons took to Twitter on Tuesday morning and claimed that Spurs are one of many top clubs who are keeping a close eye on the midfielder.

Tottenham have already bolstered their squad this summer by bringing in James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario, with Manor Solomon also closing in on a switch to North London.

Ange Postecoglou has wasted no time in re-shaping his Tottenham squad as he bids to build a side in his image.

The Aussie boss did a brilliant job of rebuilding his side at Celtic and became renowned for unearthing relatively unknown talents.

One player he reportedly had his eye on during his spell in Glasgow was Oscar Gloukh.

Photo by Severin Aichbauer/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

Gloukh was playing his football at Maccabi Tel Aviv at the time, but The Daily Record claimed back in September last year that he was on Postecoglou’s radar.

Now, it seems that Tottenham could look to snap up the youngster, just six months after he joined Salzburg.

Tottenham make move for Gloukh

Aarons claims that Gloukh is attracting interest from a host of top clubs around Europe.

The journalist states that Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Spurs have all enquired about signing him.

Tottenham seem to be targeting younger talents this summer as they bid to start a long-term project under Postecoglou.

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Gloukh has impressed during a short spell with Salzburg, having had a hand in four goals in 15 Austrian Bundesliga appearances.

He has also starred for Israel at the Under-21s European Championships so far this summer and will face England in the semi-finals tomorrow.

Nevertheless, it seems Tottenham will face stern competition for his signature as he’s attracting interest from a host of top sides.

It remains unclear whether Salzburg will be open to selling the midfielder too, especially after he made the switch to Austria just seven months ago.