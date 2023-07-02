Tottenham now hoping to hijack Barcelona’s move for ‘extraordinary’ player, but there’s a problem

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly one of the clubs who are hoping to hijack Barcelona’s move for Brazilian youngster Vitor Roque.

That’s according to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, which claims that Spurs have been in contact with Roque’s representatives.

Spurs have enjoyed an encouraging start to the transfer window as they’ve already moved to bring in James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario.

Tottenham also snapped up Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus after they decided to turn his 18-month loan spell into a permanent move.

And according to reports in Spain, they are hoping to convince Vitor Roque to turn down Barcelona in favour of a move to North London.

Photo by Heuler Andrey/Getty Images

Tottenham hoping to hijack Barca’s move for Roque

Mundo Deportivo, as relayed by Sport Witness, reports that Spurs are one of the clubs who remain interested in Roque.

The 18-year-old is close to a switch to Barcelona, with the Catalan club in advanced talks with Athletico Paranaense.

It’s noted that there is already a ‘pre-agreement’ between the two clubs. Yet, Spurs are one of the clubs who have contacted Roque’s entourage in an attempt to change his mind.

But the outlet notes that the youngster has his heart set on a switch to Barca.

Photo by Heuler Andrey/Getty Images

Roque has been labelled an ‘extraordinary’ talent and he’s enjoyed a brilliant campaign in Brazil.

The forward has had a hand in 19 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions, while he also earned his first cap for Brazil back in March.

Spurs may look to bring in another attacker during the latter stages of the window, especially after Arnaut Danjuma returned to Villarreal following his short loan spell.

But Tottenham have more pressing concerns for the time being as they bid to shore up their defence ahead of the new campaign.

There’s no doubt that Roque looks to be an exciting talent, but it would be a surprise to see Spurs snap up another attacking player before addressing their backline.