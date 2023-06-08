Tottenham now have 'the edge' for 22-year-old with 'the world at his feet' - journalist











Tottenham Hotspur can now push on in the transfer market after appointing Ange Postecoglou.

The Spurs defence is an area that could do with strengthening in wake of another poor season.

Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Clement Lenglet all struggled last term.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Even Cristian Romero wasn’t at his best amid injuries and a lack of discipline at times.

There have been numerous reports doing the rounds claiming Tottenham are eyeing Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

The Athletic recently suggested that Guehi’s positioning and reading of the game has caught Tottenham’s eye.

They believe the Lilywhites’ interest in the Palace is ‘longstanding’ and has grown in the past two years.

Arsenal are also reportedly eyeing Guehi, but Dean Jones reckons Tottenham might have the edge on their rivals.

“The Harry Maguire interest is of course going to make headlines,” he told GiveMeSport.

“Because of who he is and where his reputation is right now, but he is not the only option out there by any means.

“One of the other Premier League ones we should expect them to thoroughly look into is that of Marc Guehi.

“He is also admired by Arsenal, but Spurs might have the edge on them in terms of being able to offer regular first-team football.

“Which is going to be vital in a season that leads into the European Championship as he will aim to be part of that England squad.”

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Our view

Guehi is an incredibly talented player who would be an outstanding signing for Tottenham or any other top club.

In addition, Spurs signing the 22-year-old would no doubt be much better received by fans than Maguire.

“Marc is second to none,” Palace defender Joel Ward told South London Press earlier this season.

“He’s only just kind of scratched the surface.

“If he continues to move in the direction that he is, he’s got the world at his feet.”

Price-wise, Palace reportedly want around £65million, while Tottenham’s proposed bid is £20million less.

This is an interesting lead and let’s hope Spurs can go on and seal Guehi’s signature in the summer window.