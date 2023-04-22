Tottenham now have clear path to Luis Enrique - TBR View











Searching for a new manager, like Tottenham Hotspur are doing, is difficult enough.

However, also have to contend with the fact another leading Premier League club is doing the same.

Tottenham and Chelsea have both been linked with some of the best coaches currently available.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann, Vincent Kompany and Luis Enrique have been on both clubs’ radar at one point or another.

Indeed, Pochettino is reportedly a solid candidate for the Chelsea job, something which hasn’t gone down well among Spurs fans.

However, there are also candidates who have spoken to the Blues and are now apparently out of contention.

Julian Nagelsmann is the big name who has reportedly rejected Chelsea, which has led to renewed links with Tottenham.

However, Enrique is also out of the running, potentially leaving Spurs with a clear path towards him.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Chelsea had cooled their interest in him.

However, The Evening Standard goes further, claiming that the Spaniard is definitely not on the Blues’ final shortlist.

Enrique is a manager of the highest calibre, having done well with both Barcelona and Spain.

He is also very confident, once telling Reuters tongue-in-cheek he believed he was “the best coach on the face of this earth”.

At the same time, Enrique’s peers rate him incredibly highly.

“There are few managers in the world better than Luis Enrique,” Guardiola previously said, as per The Coaches’ Voice.

“(He was) the perfect trainer for Barcelona – his personality, his character.

“He had two or three years and played some unbelievable football with unbelievable players.”

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano also previously made several points that would stand him in good stead towards the Spurs job.

Writing on CaughtOffside, the transfer insider said: “Luis Enrique is open to joining English clubs.

“But it depends on the project, he wants something long-term and not just short-term.

“He wants to return as soon as possible.”

Enrique has a great CV, is available, open to a Premier League move, fancies a quick return to the dugout, and wants a long-term project.

He seems to tick plenty of Tottenham’s boxes, and they should certainly think about moving to bring him to N17.