Tottenham Hotspur fear that they are not the first choice for Julian Nagelsmann as the German lines up his next managerial job.

That is according to the Daily Mail, with Chelsea and Real Madrid also admirers of the 35-year-old following his departure from Bayern Munich last month.

Julian Nagelsmann was heavily linked with Tottenham from the moment he left the Bavarian giants. Spurs, of course, are without a permanent boss after Antonio Conte’s exit during the international break.

The former RB Leipzig boss is one of the most exciting and ‘exceptional‘ young coaches in world football. Certainly, it would be a huge statement if Tottenham were able to appoint him as Conte’s successor.

Tottenham fearful over Nagelsmann

However, unsurprisingly, Spurs are not the only team who want Nagelsmann. The Daily Mail reports that Chelsea are keen after parting company with Graham Potter. Meanwhile, Real Madrid have him on the list if they decide to part ways with Carlo Ancelotti.

And the worry for Tottenham is that they do not believe that they are Nagelsmann’s first choice for his next job.

Spurs almost need the season to end now

Any suggestions that Spurs do not need to make a big change this summer have surely been put to bed after Monday. Tottenham largely snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

Spurs were 1-0 up against Everton and had the numerical advantage after Abdoulaye Doucoure’s red card. And yet, they somehow came away with a point. It certainly seemed like another draw which felt like a loss.

It felt like a performance from the latter stages of Antonio Conte’s tenure.

Tottenham do still have top-four to fight for this season. However, their chances of finishing fourth were dealt another major blow on Monday night.

Fans probably want the campaign to end as soon as possible, given how everything is playing out.

Certainly, the more performances like Monday they produce, the harder it is to see Nagelsmann wanting to take over in the summer.