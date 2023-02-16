Tottenham now eyeing £30m England player; could use Emerson in swap











Tottenham Hotspur are interested in AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori, and could look to offer the Rossoneri Emerson Royal as part of their bid, according to a report from Calciomercatoweb.

Tomori has proved to be an outstanding signing for Milan. The 25-year-old moved to San Siro after struggling for consistent game-time with Chelsea. And he has gone on to win the Scudetto with Milan.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He was not involved in the team which beat Tottenham on Tuesday in the Champions League due to injury. But he has certainly managed to make a big impression in Serie A.

Tottenham now eyeing Tomori

And he may soon be offered the chance to return to London.

Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

According to the report from Calciomercatoweb, Tottenham are keen on Tomori and could make a move regardless of whether Antonio Conte stays beyond this season.

And it is claimed that Spurs could also look to include Emerson in a swap bid for the England international. It is not clear just how much Tottenham would also be prepared to spend to sign the centre-back.

Tomori’s stock has risen considerably during his time in Italy. He showed promise during his spell at Chelsea. But he was never quite able to establish himself as a key player.

Milan initially signed him on loan, before spending £30 million to make the move permanent, according to the Guardian.

Tottenham must strengthen at centre-back over the summer. The likes of Eric Dier and Clement Lenglet have had unspectacular seasons. And even Cristian Romero has not been at his best. Depth is also a real issue.

Tomori is coming into the peak of his career. And he is someone Rio Ferdinand has previously described as ‘remarkably quick‘. So he would be an exciting addition for Spurs if they do pursue a deal this summer.