Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly weighing up a move for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson if Harry Kane leaves.

That’s according to the Mail’s latest transfer confidential newsletter, with the outlet sharing an update on Spurs’ summer business.

Tottenham could be searching for a replacement for their star man Harry Kane over the coming weeks.

The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to Bayern Munich and is edging closer towards a move.

Of course, the Bundesliga giants are yet to agree a fee for the England captain. But Spurs are assessing options in the event that Kane leaves.

And it seems that Brennan Johnson has emerged as a target for Spurs.

Spurs eyeing Johnson

The Mail claim that Spurs are weighing up a move for Johnson should the sale of Kane go through.

It’s noted that Bayern chiefs are set to meet with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy in London today.

Tottenham will undoubtedly remain hopeful of Kane staying beyond the summer, but it seems they are preparing for a future without him.

Johnson impressed for Forest last season as he played a key role in keeping Steve Cooper’s men in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old netted 10 goals and provided three assists in all competitions. He’s proven to be a useful option for Cooper due to his ability to play across the frontline.

Johnson would be a ‘fantastic’ addition to the Spurs squad and looks set to have a bright future ahead of him.

But whether he would be viewed as a direct replacement for Harry Kane remains to be seen. And his reported price-tag of around £50 million could be a problem for Spurs.