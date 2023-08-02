Tottenham now close to finalising sale of ‘phenomenal’ 65-cap player

It looks like Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will be leaving this summer and reports believe the club are close to finalising a sale.

Tottenham would have liked him to stay but Hojbjerg reportedly attracted to joining Atletico Madrid this summer transfer window.

Now, it looks like both the player and the La Liga side will get their wish. According to 90min, Tottenham are looking to finalise the sale of Hojbjerg to Atletico Madrid.

Apparently, Spurs had a valuation of £40million for the player, but Atletico are not going to pay above £30million. Despite this, it looks like the Spanish club will be getting their wish as other teams haven’t entered the race and this will cause Spurs to reduce their valuation.

Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

Hojbjerg likely to head to Atletico Madrid

This will no doubt be a big loss for Spurs this summer. Hojbjerg was definitely seen as a key player and featured in 35 Premier League games last season.

The 65-cap Denmark international can be “phenomenal” on his day and has been key in helping the defence out when needed at the club.

Now, it looks like Spurs will have to find a new central midfielder to replace him. With them able to get around £30million for him, they can definitely find some good options this transfer window.

The 27 year-old will be missed but if he were to leave it feels like the perfect time for him to do so would be this summer.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

New manager Ange Postecoglou is trying to rebuild the squad and with them making some top signings already, there is no doubting that they could find a good replacement for Hojbjerg.

It is a big summer for the club. With them trying to get back to battling near the top, they need to make sure that they do not have players who aren’t committed.