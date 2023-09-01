Tottenham now close to deal for ‘brilliant’ player, deal moving very quickly now

Brennan Johnson to Tottenham is a transfer saga that has dragged on all week long, but now, it looks as though Spurs may be about to get their man.

Indeed, according to The Mail’s Sami Mokbel, Tottenham are closing in on a move for the Welshman.

Mokbel says that Tottenham and Nottingham Forest are close to an agreement for Johnson and that this deal is now moving quickly.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It had long been reported that this one could be one that goes down to the wire, but it sounds as though there could be plenty of time to spare by the time this one is announced now.

Tottenham seem to have gotten their man, and it’s fair to say that Ange Postecoglou will be very happy with this deal.

Indeed, the ‘brilliant’ attacker was apparently Postecoglou’s top target heading into the final week of this window, and it would appear he’s now going to be joining the north London club.

Of course, Johnson now has to take the massive step up from playing for Forest to playing for a club with ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League, and it remains to be seen whether or not the player will be up to the challenge.

This is certainly one to be excited about, and it looks like Tottenham have managed to get their man on deadline day.