Tottenham not willing to spend £30m on ‘one of Europe’s hottest’ attacking talents this summer

Tottenham are on the hunt for a forward now that they have lost Harry Kane but they are apparently not willing to spend big on one of their targets.

According to publication voetbalkrant, Tottenham are one of the Premier League clubs interested in signing Gift Orban.

The report goes on to say that he is ‘on the list’ for Spurs, Fulham and also French side Lille this summer transfer window.

Apparently, Tottenham are not willing to spend the £25million it would take to sign him. Despite this, they do not want to give up on signing him. This is because they see him as a ‘transfer for the long term’.

Photo by Tomas Sisk / Photo News

Tottenham want to sign Gift Orban

Orban would be a great attacking signing for Spurs. He has 25 goals in 25 matches for Gent and this highlights how prolific the 21 year-old is.

Orban has been deemed ‘one of Europe’s hottest football commodities‘ and his goalscoring exploits emphasise why this is.

He clearly has a very high-ceiling so you can see how Spurs see him as a signing for the present and the future.

With Kane gone, they definitely need a new starting striker. If they do not see Orban being given the key role consistently at the club then you can maybe see why they want to spend less on him.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Despite this, they clearly believe that the Nigerian has the potential to replace Kane long-term. With this in mind, they should definitely try and sign him this summer.

Hopefully they bring a striker to the club before the transfer window shuts. They have started the season well but if they do then