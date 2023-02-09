Tottenham news: Stellini shares Forster verdict ahead of Leicester clash











Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Cristian Stellini has waxed lyrical about Spurs goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

The Spurs coach, speaking to football.london, said the 34-year-old’s attitude this season has been “perfect”.

Forster joined Tottenham last summer on a free transfer as Hugo Lloris’ deputy in between the sticks.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The 6ft 7in stopper has made four appearances for Spurs this term, including one in the Premier League.

Forster is now set for a run in the Tottenham starting XI following news that Lloris will miss six to eight weeks.

The France international sustained knee ligament damage in Spurs’ 1-0 win over Manchester City last week.

With no timescale on Antonio Conte’s recovery from surgery, Stellini once again undertook media duties.

Spurs head to Leicester City on Saturday, and Forster is expected to start in between the sticks.

When asked what he liked about Fraser, Stellini said: “First thing I like Fraser like a man because he is a very good man.

“His behaviour in this season was perfect. Every day he pushes himself to train really hard and with this behaviour he pushes Hugo to train very hard.

“He is a great man before a great goalkeeper because we don’t have to forgot we are men before we are player. I like Fraser.

“The difference between Hugo is we start to think physically he (Fraser) is a keeper perfect for the Premier League style.

“For the type of game we are going to play in the Premier League.

“He uses both feet when he plays with the ball.

“So, it will be interesting to see him for some weeks to play with us. We trust in him, we completely trust in him.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Safe hands

Forster is a talented and experienced goalkeeper with over 450 competitive club appearances to his name.

The £75,000-a-week ace is a Celtic icon, having helped the Scottish club to four Premiership titles, three Scottish Cups and a Scottish League Cup.

Needless to say, Tottenham are in safe hands with Forster, though they could potentially do with more strength in depth.

After Forster, Spurs have academy keepers Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman in their ranks.