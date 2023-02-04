Tottenham news: Stellini says Richarlison available against Manchester City











Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Cristian Stellini says Richarlison is available to face Manchester City on Sunday.

The Brazil international missed Spurs’ FA Cup win over Preston with a “small problem”.

However, Richarlison has recovered and was able to train for Tottenham this week.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Stellini, speaking to the official Spurs website, said: “Richarlison has trained all week.

“He had a small problem before the game against Preston.

“He recovered immediately, so he’s available for the next match.”

Two quality attacking options on the Tottenham bench

Good news for Spurs ahead of a huge Premier League game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Richarlison has struggled for form since the World Cup due to an injury he picked up in Qatar.

It looks as though the £175,000-a-week star’s absence against Preston may have been precautionary, as he recovered immediately.

Stellini will now have the option to pick either Richarlison or Dejan Kulusevski on the right flank.

And with Arnaut Danjuma also in the squad, Spurs will have two quality attacking options on the bench.

Tottenham have a good recent record against City – three wins from the last five in all competitions.

It’ll be a difficult game, but Spurs have the chance to get their top-four hopes right back on track with a win.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Lucas Moura and Pedro Porro

Stellini also confirmed that Lucas Moura is available, although he hinted that he might not be fully match ready yet.

“Lucas played a game for the Under-21s, and he’s back,” said Antonio Conte’s deputy.

“He needs time to work, but he’s back.”

Pedro Porro could be in line for his Tottenham debut too.

“He could be (playing against City),” said Stellini.

“He played in a similar system (at Sporting) that we play, he’s available and we could use him.”