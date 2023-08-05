Spurs may now have clear path to sealing ‘excellent’ £32m signing as CL suitors hesitate over costs – TBR View

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in bringing Clement Lenglet back to the club and the latest news around a transfer rival will possibly give them a clear path to the signing.

Tottenham signed Lenglet on loan last season. He clearly impressed as reports have suggested that they want to sign him this summer.

Other reports had suggested that AC Milan were also keen on signing him. Now, an update of their pursuit by calciomercatoweb has shared that the club are likely to pull out of the race.

Apparently, AC Milan have been internally discussing whether to sign Lenglet. Despite the player apparently being open to a move, AC Milan are going to likely pull out as they believe the costs of the player are too much for them to spend.

AC Milan look to have given Spurs clear path in pursuit of Lenglet

The ‘excellent’ £32million defender did shine on occasions for Tottenham last season despite the club having a bad campaign.

Lenglet is clearly highly-rated, that is what saw Barcelona sign him in the first place. He would definitely add some much-needed squad depth to the Spurs defence.

AC Milan seeming to be hesitant on the finances involved in a deal for Lenglet is great news for Spurs. The Italian side, who are in the Champions League next season, would have provided some serious competition for Spurs.

The Premier League side are not in Europe next season and Champions League football is definitely a big pull for players.

Now, Tottenham do not have any serious competition in their pursuit for the defender. If they seriously want to sign him then they now have a clear path in doing so.

It is an exciting summer for the club as they continue to sign more players in the hope that they will be back challenging near the top next season.