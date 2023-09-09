Tottenham may have quietly found a partnership that could as good as Son and Kane – opinion

Harry Kane’s absence from this Tottenham team really isn’t being felt that much.

Spurs are yet to lose a league game since selling the England captain, and they’re scoring for fun while spreading the goals out amongst the squad.

Indeed, the likes of James Maddison and Heung-Min Son are doing some brilliant work in the attack, and their partnership is blossoming into something special.

However, there’s another partnership that is quietly forming at Spurs that could also be incredible.

In just 70 minutes of league football so far this season, Manor Solomon has already put on two assists for Heung-Min Son.

It’s early days, but the Israeli seems to really be on the same wavelength as the South Korean, and it’s not hard to understand why.

These two are quite similar players in that they love to play off the left and cut inside, and while they have to shift around a bit to get into the same team, when they do play together, they have clicked so far.

Of course, Spurs’ attack in recent years has been defined by the partnership between Son and Kane, but, let’s not forget, that well dried up last season as Son only assisted Kane three times and there was an even slimmer return the other way around.

Solomon already has two assists for Son in just 70 minutes of league action, and if these two keep this up, this partnership could end up being just as fruitful as Kane and Son’s was last season.

Prime Kane and Son were incredible, but after petering off last term, Son and Solomon could well be just as good as the legendary Spurs pairing were last season.