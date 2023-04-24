Report outlines what Tottenham have now done when it comes to Luis Enrique











Tottenham are having the most disastrous of few weeks and Daniel Levy is scrambling around looking for yet another new manager in the process.

There is an expectancy from within the club that Cristian Stellini could be moved on already. After overseeing the horrendous 6-1 defeat at Newcastle this weekend, Stellini is under huge pressure ahead of the clash with Manchester United.

For Daniel Levy, getting the right manager next time out is massive. And according to The Telegraph, Tottenham have indeed made contact with former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique about taking over.

Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

However, while contact has been made with Enrique, there is a problem in that there has been little to no progress at all. The Telegraph writes how Spurs had not really got any further with anything ahead of playing Newcastle at the weekend.

Enrique has been out of work since leaving Spain. The 52-year-old was also said to be on Chelsea’s radar but the Blues are now thought to be close to going with Mauricio Pochettino as next manager.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are compiling their own list of potential managers. Julian Nagelsmann remains a name in the mix but Enrique is another who keeps getting a mention.

TBR’s View: Luis Enrique might not be the man for Tottenham

Despite doing well with a hugely talented Barcelona squad, there are still some question marks of Luis Enrique.

He didn’t get nearly enough from a very good Spain squad and given that was his most recent job, some fans will look at that as a failure.

Sure, Enrique is a big name who has won things. But Tottenham need to get the next appointment right more than ever.