Tottenham make approach for Brazil international ‘capable of doing everything’

Tottenham Hotspur have been busy in the summer transfer window, and they may not be done yet.

Spurs have signed Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon so far this summer.

In addition, Dejan Kulusevski has also signed permanently for Tottenham after his impressive loan at N17.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

As per the Daily Mail, Spurs are looking to bolster their midfield further, as well as their back line.

Now, according to 90Min, Tottenham have made contact with the representatives of Andre Trindade.

The 22-year-old midfielder plays for Brazilian outfit Fluminense and has won one cap for the Selecao.

90Min claim that Andre’s representatives have spoken with several top European clubs, including Spurs.

As well as Tottenham, they have apparently liaised with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, West Ham and Arsenal.

FT claimed that Fluminense want €25million (£22million) for 80 percent of Andre’s economic rights and future add-ons.

The only potential issue is that the Brazilian season doesn’t finish until towards the end of the calendar year.

Tottenham, or any other suitors, may struggle to convince Andre’s club to give him up in the middle of their campaign.

Our view

Andre is a player in demand, and Tottenham will have to pull out all the stops to try and get him to N17.

He has not long turned 22, but he has already clocked up 143 competitive appearances for his club.

This includes appearances in South America’s premier continental club competition, the Copa Libertadores.

Andre has also made his Brazil national team breakthrough, winning his maiden cap against Senegal in June 2023.

Breaking the Lines has described him as a ‘modern-day defensive midfielder’ who’s ‘capable of doing everything’.

Photo by Andre Borges/Getty Images

All in all, Andre looks like he’s be a solid signing for a Tottenham side eager to make amends for last season.

And for a reported price tag of just £22million, he wouldn’t break the bank for Spurs.

Ange Postecoglou is known for signing gems who go on to become established stars.

Could he do the same with Andre at Tottenham? Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks.

Obviously it could be an issue with the Brazilian season in full swing, but maybe a big enough fee could turn their head.