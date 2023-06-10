Tottenham looking to beat Manchester United to top Championship talent

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping they can beat the likes of Manchester United to West Brom teenager, Jamal Jimoh.

That’s according to TeamTalk, who claim in their exclusive that Spurs are looking to sign Jimoh ahead of a cluster of Premier League teams.

The teenager is seen as one of the brightest emerging talents in the game and a number of top clubs are keen on taking him off the Baggies’ hands.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Tottenham make offer for Jamal Jimoh

According to TeamTalk, Tottenham have checked in on Jimoh a number of times over the past year and are now ready to make him an offer.

It’s claimed Spurs believe they can convince Jimoh to choose them over other clubs. That comes in part thanks to the appointment of Ange Postecoglou, who is expected to put a big focus on developing young talent.

The Aussie is known for putting his faith in younger players if he feels they’re ready. With that in mind, Spurs feel they can convince Jimoh and others to make the move to North London.

West Brom are bracing themselves for bids for Jimoh and there is an acceptance that the player could leave.

The Baggies have produced some big players in recent years, with Louie Barry among them.

Planning for the future

While the here and now is important for Tottenham in terms of signing players who can get them back towards the top four, the future is important too.

Jimoh is obviously a player who has been identified and Spurs must fancy their chances.

They pinched Will Lankshear off Sheffield United not so long ago and it looks like they’re looking at doing the same thing with West Brom and Jimoh.

Of course, the teenager will find it hard to turn down a move to Spurs. After all, it’s a Premier League club and the lures will likely be too big to ignore.