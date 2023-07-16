Tottenham looking at 40-cap forward who’s even quicker than Vlahovic – journalist

Tottenham are continuing to scour the market in case Harry Kane leaves and according to journalist Rudy Galetti, have Lille’s Jonathan David in mind.

David has long been a target for a number of English clubs after his electric form over in France in recent seasons.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

However, a move has never happened, with David still at Lille and clubs still keeping him on their extensive lists of potential signings.

One of the clubs to have him on their most recent list is Tottenham. According to Galetti, via his Twitter account, David is a player Tottenham consider an option if Harry Kane leaves.

David has 40 caps for Canada and is part of a new wave of Canadian footballers making their name in the big leagues.

The forward, 23, can play across all the attacking positions if needed and has been touted as a signing for the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea in the past.

Interestingly, the Speeds Database clocks David as being even quicker than another Tottenham target, Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian is believed to be on Spurs’ radar, with the striker on his way out of Juventus this summer.

Tottenham, of course, could have to act fast if Harry Kane does indeed join Bayern this summer.

A rapid replacement for Kane

He’s not the same type of player as Harry Kane but Jonathan David would definitley get the Tottenham fans up on their feet.

This is a player with electric pace and a real eye for goal. He is a proven commodity in France now and the next step is for him to do it in an even tougher league.

David would bring speed, movement, and trickery to Tottenham’s forward line. And while replacing Kane will be a massive ask, the Canadian could well prove useful.