‘Tottenham looked at him’: Journalist says Spurs looked at bringing back ‘brilliant’ man who left in 2011

Tottenham finally solved their Director of Football problem earlier this month as they announced that they are hiring Johan Lange to fill the role left behind by Fabio Paratici earlier this year.

The former Aston Villa man was finally named as Spurs’ new Director of Football after a lengthy search that saw Spurs go all around the houses.

Indeed, Tottenham looked at a number of options before hiring Lange, and according to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Tottenham did look into the option of hiring Michael Edwards after his departure from Liverpool.

Edwards actually spent some time at Tottenham as an analyst before leaving in 2011, but a potential reunion was explored at some point according to Bailey.

Edwards considered

Bailey shared what he knows about Edwards.

“Let’s talk Michael Edwards, his name has popped up, is this just a case of he’s on the list of potentials, but not that likely? He did a brilliant job at Liverpool?” Bailey was asked.

“I’m told he’s not actively looking for that sort of role at this moment in time. He is technically available, Chelsea looked at him, and I think Tottenham looked at him as well, but he’s not looking for that sort of role,” Bailey said.

Great option

It’s a shame that Tottenham didn’t manage to get Edwards because he would’ve been a fantastic option for the north London club.

As Bailey’s co-host said. He did a fantastic job at Liverpool, building the team that would eventually deliver Champions League and Premier League glory at Anfield while not spending anywhere near as much as the likes of Manchester City or Manchester United.

He’d be working on the same sort of budget at Tottenham, and he potentially could’ve worked wonders.

Instead, Spurs have hired Lange, and it will be interesting to see what sort of direction they go in now.