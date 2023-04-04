Tottenham likely to sell 27-year-old this summer after loan spell











Harry Winks is likely to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer, but Sampdoria will not have the funds to attempt to make his move permanent.

That is according to The Sun, who report that the Serie A side are in danger of going bankrupt as they face having a mountain to climb to stay in the top-flight.

It has been another difficult season for Harry Winks. He left Spurs in the summer having fallen out of favour under Antonio Conte. Unfortunately, injury blighted the first-half of the season for the 27-year-old.

Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images

He has since enjoyed a solid run in the side. In fact, he has not missed a minute in their last 10 league games. But it seems that he is working to put himself in the shop window ahead of the summer.

Tottenham to sell Winks, but Sampdoria move off the table

The Sun reports that Sampdoria do not have the funds to make his move permanent. Tottenham meanwhile, have no intention of including Winks in their plans next season – despite the club not having a permanent manager right now.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

With that, a move away from North London is on the cards. His contract expires at the end of next season.

Sampdoria are unlikely to be in the Italian top-flight much longer. They currently find themselves 10 points from safety with 10 games remaining. And they have only won one game since Winks’ league debut.

It is no surprise that Tottenham have no plans to keep Winks. Spurs need a massive overhaul this summer. And with that, a large portion of the players on the books need to leave.

Winks has previously showed real potential. He has been described as an ‘amazing‘ player in the past. But he has not kicked on. And it would be a worrying statement if he returned to the fold.

Sadly for Winks, it appears that one avenue out of Tottenham is set to be closed off.