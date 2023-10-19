Tottenham legend says he would love to play under Ange Postecoglou

Ledley King has admitted that he would love to be playing in the current Tottenham Hotspur side, insisting that anyone would enjoy the style of Ange Postecoglou’s team.

King was speaking to TNT Sports when asked about the brilliant start to the season Spurs have made with the Australian at the helm.

Tottenham fans could not have dreamed of a better start to the campaign. It is remarkable to think about how low everything seemed to be when Antonio Conte left the club off the back of their draw with Southampton last season.

Ange Postecoglou’s appointment has given the team a new lease of life. Tottenham are playing arguably the best football in the Premier League. And the style of play is delivering results, with Spurs sat at the top of the table right now.

Ledley King would love to play in the current Tottenham team

Certainly, the appointment has captured the imagination of the fanbase who had to put up with some pretty dreadful football in the last few years.

And Ledley King has suggested that he would relish the opportunity to line up in Postecoglou’s team.

“I would love to. I would love to play in this team,” he told TNT Sports. “Whether you’re a defender or an attacker, you want to play going forward. And you want players to express themselves.

“We have so many talented players in this football club. And when they play with great expression, that’s when they play at their best.”

Spurs legend would thrive under Postecoglou

It says everything about how good Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have been that King would be under a bit of pressure for a place in the team if he was playing today.

As a neutral, it has to be said that King has to be one of the most underrated players the Premier League has seen. Yes, he had his injury issues. But it is simply a travesty that he only played 21 times for his country. Certainly, Tottenham fans do not need to be told how good he truly was when he was at his best.

It would be unbelievable to see King playing in this Tottenham side. It is not difficult to imagine that he would be a Rolls-Royce in the ranks if he got the chance to play Ange ball.