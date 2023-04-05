Tottenham legend says Everton should have had another player sent off on Monday











Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts says Everton defender Seamus Coleman should have been sent off on Monday night.

It was an eventful game at Goodison Park as both Tottenham and Everton ended the game with 10 men.

Abdoulaye Doucoure was shown a red card after he lashed out on Harry Kane – who has received plenty of criticism due to his reaction to the incident.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Spurs returned the favour after Lucas Moura was given his marching orders following a reckless challenge on Michael Keane.

But Graham Roberts feels that Seamus Coleman got away with a similar challenge to Moura’s in the first-half.

Coleman put in a robust tackle of Ivan Perisic in the 38th minute as he arrived late and planted his studs into the Croatian’s ankle.

But the 34-year-old avoided any punishment from referee David Coote and the incident wasn’t checked by VAR, much to Roberts’ frustration.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Roberts feels Coleman should’ve been sent off

Roberts took to Twitter on Wednesday morning and responded to a fan who asked him about Coleman’s challenge.

The Tottenham legend claimed that the tackle was similar to the one that saw Lucas Moura sent off.

He wrote: “It’s the same as Moura red so yes it should have been red.”

While Coleman was fortunate not to receive a booking, it would have been harsh to send him off.

It was a similar challenge in some ways to that of Moura’s, but there’s no doubt that the Brazilian’s reckless lunge was worse.

Of course, Moura’s dismissal led to Everton finding an equaliser and picking up a vital point.

But Tottenham will feel that they didn’t do enough against Everton before both teams were playing with one less player on the pitch.

